Meghan Markle is growing desperate to ‘take control of her careening career’

Experts have just started to weigh in on Meghan Markle’s ‘careening career’ as well as her attempts to salvage it all.



Comments regarding the couple’s ‘consistent popularity’ has been referenced by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on all the nuances during her most candid piece for News.com.au.

In it, she started by referencing the ‘moth-like’ ability the couple lord over paparazzi who flock at the first chance for a picture.

“Fires were stoked and fascination dialed up,” Ms Elser said in an attempt to paint the picture.

She also admitted, “Of course, there has always been some highly speculative reporting about the royal family that is as well-sourced as a history textbook written by vile twit and political potato Ron De Santis.”

“But, overall, the level of sensationalism that is now swirling around the Sussexes feels new and greater than ever before,” Ms Elser noted.

In her piece she also referenced the possibility of the duo moving to the other side of the US and said, “Maybe the duke and duchess will move to Malibu or maybe Meghan has taken over a hotel sub-penthouse as she tries to take control of her careening career, or maybe she, JFK Jr and Elvis will all head out for cocktails later this week.”

“Any minute now you’ll be able to read all about it” she also added before signing off.