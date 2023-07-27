Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi rare PDAs have sent fans into frenzy

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi put on a sweet display in Saint-Tropez this evening.

The couple were spotted having a lovely time together as they were pictured in a loving embrace while waiting for a boat at a port near the trendy restaurant Club 55.

Prince Andrew's eldest daughter, 34, looked beautiful in a cream midi dress featuring a pretty rose print.

The glamorous royal completed her ensemble with a woven clutch and a pair of nude pumps.

Meanwhile, her husband of two years looked dapper in a loose-fitting white linen shirt and tan slim-fitting trousers.

Before boarding their boat, Edo was pictured with his arms lovingly wrapped around his wife as she leaned into him.

The couple appeared to be happily engaged in conversation at the docks and were seen beaming at one another.

When their boat was ready to board, Edo chivalrously allowed his wife to step in first.

July has turned out to be a busy month for the couple - who have been spotted at several events together.

Two weeks ago, the pair enjoyed a day at Wimbledon - where they had seats in Centre Court's Royal Box alongside Lady Sarah Chatto and Princess Michael of Kent.

Over the weekend, the couple attended Edo's step-sister's wedding in Cumbria with their daughter Sienna and Edo's son Wolfie, from his relationship with architect Dara Haung.



