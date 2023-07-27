Prince William will be ‘involved’ in key issue King Charles needs to address

Prince William will be looking over key matter of the upcoming international tours that King Charles is meant to take over the course of next two years.

Ever since Charles ascended the throne, he has been faced with strong resistance to the monarchy, especially for its racist past.

In order to save the the reputation of the Royal Family and keep the monarchy relevant, the core working members are heading to worldwide tours to keep the ‘Commonwealth intact.’

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that the Prince of Wales will have to make sure the “optics” have got to be right.



“Given the prevailing mood amongst many of the Commonwealth realms to ditch the monarchy, royal tours are going to be one the trickiest issues facing the Royal Family,” Bond said.



She added that “No one will want a repeat of the recent Caribbean tours,” which happened when the former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Belize last year for a Commonwealth tour to honour Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

They were met with a protest on their trip to the Caribbean. Moreover, Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, told them in the meeting that country planned to remove the queen as the country’s head of state and becoming a republic.

It became clear just how poorly the tour really went.

“I think [William] will want to be involved with the detail of tours, making sure there are no colonial vestiges and that tours are more meaningful, not set in the old, tried and tested routines,” Bond said.



Bond explained that maintaining links with the Commonwealth is going to be a “priority” and “a lot of thought needs to go into how these tours are presented.”

She further added that Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex will also be taking some tours for “friendship and a spirit of cooperation for the greater good.”