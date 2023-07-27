Prince Harry may ditch Meghan Markle for rejoining royal family?

There are speculations that Meghan Markle allegedly wants Prince Harry to reveal more secrets about his royal life in the palace to stay in spotlight, but the Duke is reportedly thinking to make amends with his royal relatives.



The Duke of Sussex, according to some, seems unhappy with her wife's never-ending demands as he is considering to rejoin the royal family.

King Charles III's younger son Harry has recently made a call to his brother Prince William as he allegedly has strained relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.



The former Suits star is ‘horrified’ by Harry reaching out to Kate and William amid ongoing feud. She's reportedly not on talking terms with them.



King Charles and William both will greet Harry back into the royal family with 'open arms' if he divorces Meghan and returns to the UK. This has been reported by Sky News citing a royal source.

In the same report, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has also predicted that Meghan and Harry’s marriage is going to end in divorce in future.

Earlier reports claimed Harry had even spoken to his elder brother about his possible return to the UK. Royal author Tom Bower, however, claimed Meghan will possibly be against such a move.

“I don’t think he can come back,” Tom said, according to GB News. ”He’s caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further. I think Meghan would’ve been horrified by Harry’s suggestion.”

"I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace."

“Harry and Meghan are experiencing a crisis of identity, a crisis of purpose and a crisis of finance,” he added. "I think they’ve exhausted their possibilities and have hit a brick wall."

Now, royal fans are raising many questions about Harry and Meghan's future move, asking whether the Duke will ditch Duchess for their royal relative.