Hunter Biden enters not-guilty-plea following failed plea agreement

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, arrives at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Delaware. — AFP

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden entered an unprecedented plea of not guilty to federal charges as there was a disagreement with prosecutors regarding a gun charge.

Initially, it was anticipated that the president's son would plead guilty to two tax charges as part of a deal with the government. However, the judge did not accept this plea deal and requested more information.

The parties involved will meet again at a later date.

Donald Trump appointee and US District Judge Maryellen Noreika pressed US Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, another Trump appointee who was retained by President Joe Biden to oversee the case, on the details of the agreement they reached.

The connection between the gun charge and the plea agreement was a subject of debate, NBC reported.

When Noreika enquired as to whether more severe accusations could still be made, the prosecutors and Hunter Biden's attorney both replied that they could not.

Later, Noreika enquired as to whether the inquiry was still proceeding, Weiss said that it was, but he declined to provide any further information.

In outlining the charges, Weiss’s office said in an earlier statement that “Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018. Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year.”

In the initial agreement, prosecutors were to propose probation for the tax offences, and if Biden complied with court-imposed requirements, a separate felony gun charge would be withdrawn.

Hunter Biden's sentence guidelines will be established at a later time.

Biden faced a gun charge for illegally owning a Colt Cobra.38 Special handgun. The Justice Department confirmed a pretrial agreement, which may remove the case under certain conditions.

However, confusion about the charge led to a judge pausing proceedings for a resolution.

Justice Department charges sitting president's child for the first time under the executive branch.

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” his lawyer Christopher Clark said last month. “He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”