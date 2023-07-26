Indiana Jones' stunt performer lights himself on fire during SAG Strike Rally, makes a powerful statement

In Georgia, a skilled stunt performer, Mike Massa, demonstrated his support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in a remarkable fashion.

At Covert Camera Vehicles, a gathering of Atlanta's stunt community took place on Monday to express solidarity with Hollywood actors, who have been on strike since July 13 (while writers have been striking since May 2). Among them, stunt coordinator Mike Massa and fellow stunt performer Elena Sanchez participated in the event, voicing their concerns.

During the gathering, Sanchez highlighted a troubling statistic, saying, "Eighty-seven percent of the 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members make less than $26,000 a year, which means they do not qualify for health insurance."

To conclude the event, Massa executed a daring stunt. He strode onto the stage carrying a sign that read "SAG-AFTRA on Strike" while being set on fire. For safety purposes, a "fire team" was nearby to ensure a secure execution of the stunt.



Excitedly, Massa shared the powerful moment on his Instagram in a joint post with Sanchez, captioning it with, "We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP," referring to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The decision to take part in this event was deeply personal for Massa, who had spent 10 months working as one of Harrison Ford's stunt doubles in the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." He had also been involved in other notable projects, such as the television series "1923," a Yellowstone prequel, and "Stranger Things."

After the rally, he expressed his thoughts in an Instagram post, saying, "We wanted to make a statement, and I think we did! It was great to see such a great turnout from our local Stunt community, local leadership, and actors who showed up to support us. It was a great day!"

The strike was initiated by SAG-AFTRA after unsuccessful contract negotiations with the AMPTP. During a press conference, SAG President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, announced the unanimous vote that led to the strike.