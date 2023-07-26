Prince William’s new patronage: All you need to know about appeal

British royal family has unveiled complete details about The Fleming Centre, Prince William’s new patronage, the Prince of Wales accepted on Tuesday.



The palace shared details of Prince William’s new patronage on its official website.

According to the palace, the Centre will be based at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, where Sir Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first antibiotic, in 1928 and changed the course of medicine forever.

This important programme of work is being led by Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, which includes St Mary’s Hospital.

In order to effectively tackle antimicrobial resistance, global awareness and behaviour change is needed alongside scientific advances. The aim of The Fleming Initiative – the driving force behind the construction of an initial Centre in London – is to put society at the heart of solving this problem.

The Fleming Centre will deliver exhibitions and engagement activities to educate, inspire and catalyse action, convening diverse global voices and building consensus for change.

At the Centre, scientists will work alongside patients, members of the public and policy makers to scope, test and scale solutions, so that antibiotics can continue to keep all safe.

It is hoped that this transformative approach at the London Centre will act as a blueprint which can be shared and adapted to local contexts around the globe.

In becoming Patron of the appeal to build the Centre, Prince William will support efforts over the next five years to make these ambitious plans to overcome global anti-microbial resistance a reality.