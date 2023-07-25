Prince Harry, Meghan's separation could begin with Duke's trip to Africa, warns expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned that the Duke's solo trip to Africa could change their relationship amid divorce rumours.

The Duke of Sussex, who's planning on going to Africa, has been issued a new warning that his solo trip could put 'strain' on his five-year-long marriage to Meghan Markle or "reveal hidden strengths", a relationship expert has claimed.



King Charles III's younger son Harry is set to travel to Africa alone to make a documentary for Netflix.



Harry reportedly wants to "find himself" on the trip - without his wife and the mother of his children. It comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan are going through a rough patch amid financial pressure.

And as the couple face "divorce" and "rift" rumours, senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker from Working On The Body, has said that this could either put "strain" on their marriage, or "reveal hidden strengths".

"It's natural that major life events and external circumstances can profoundly impact a marriage, for better or worse. A solo trip like Prince Harry's to Africa could potentially put strain on a relationship, especially with divorce rumours circulating," Sally told The Mirror US:

She added: "However, hardship can also reveal hidden strengths and bring couples closer in the end. With effort and commitment, time apart can provide perspective and appreciation.

"There are so many factors at play here that outsiders simply cannot comprehend. I think it shows bad grace to dwell on or speculate about a potential marital breakdown between Harry and Meghan, which would truly be tragic for them and their young children."

The expert concluded: "My hope would be that they have a thoughtful plan to reconnect and that they are able to communicate through any challenges that arise. Relationships are complex, and it's important we react with compassion."

There were reports that Meghan and Harry are "taking time apart", with the source saying that the Duke of Sussex "doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world."