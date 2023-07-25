Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to return to UK after 'hitting brick wall?"

Prince Harry is planning on a UK return against Meghan Markle’s wishes.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly trying to find his way back into the Royal household after a series of professional failures.

Royal expert Tom Bower tells GB News: “I think Harry’s offer will ultimately be rejected. I doubt William and Kate can forgive Harry. I don’t think he can come back – he’s caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further.

“I think Meghan would’ve been horrified by Harry’s suggestion. She’s not close to William and Kate, and in my opinion, London was just a stepping stone for her. I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace,” the expert added.

He continued: “Harry and Meghan are experiencing a crisis of identity, a crisis of purpose and a crisis of finance. Who are they, what are they going to do in the future? I think they’ve exhausted their possibilities and have hit a brick wall.”

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan lose their deal with Spotify and a potential threat of a professional problem from Netflix