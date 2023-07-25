Tragic end of lifelong sailor sparks alert on Drowning Prevention Day

Lifetime sailor Haydn Griffiths along with his sister Megan. Liverpool Echo

The tragic story of Haydn Griffiths has come to light on World Drowning Prevention Day as a reminder of the dangers of drowning, regardless of one's fitness level.

Despite being a skilled swimmer and sailor, the 23-year-old lifetime sailor tragically drowned in the very waters he loved. His family has now joined a Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) campaign to raise awareness and prevent similar incidents during the school summer holidays.

"He was unbelievably fit with less than two percent body fat … Maybe that didn’t help because he had no fat to help him float," said Haydn's sister, Brogan. It was a day filled with anticipation as Haydn was just one exam away from becoming a fully-fledged merchant seaman when the unthinkable occurred. He and a friend embarked on a swim to an offshore wind farm, but halfway back to shore, he encountered difficulty. Despite his experience, Haydn's life was claimed by the treacherous sea.

The RNLI, which saved several human lives in hundreds of beach accidents in the United Kingdom last year, asked everyone to be mindful of the dangers of the water. Gareth Morrison, head of water safety at the RNLI, said, "Heart-breaking stories like Haydn’s really drive home the message that the sea is unpredictable, and tragedy really can happen to anyone, even those with huge experience around the water like Haydn."

Haydn's sisters, Megan and Brogan, devastated by the loss of their brother, are now fundraising for the RNLI to support the organisation's life-saving efforts. "I never pass an RNLI charity box without putting something in because the men who work there - often volunteers - are incredible human beings," stressed Megan, illustrating the profound impact the RNLI's work has on families affected by water-related accidents.

The World Drowning Prevention Day serves as a reminder of the need to put water safety first, particularly when the weather warms up and more people visit the seaside. Last year alone, the UK witnessed 226 accidental drowning deaths, with July and August accounting for the highest number. As communities mourn their loved ones, the RNLI continues its tireless efforts to protect lives and spread awareness about the sea's unpredictable nature.