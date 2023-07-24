Prince William beats Meghan Markle at her own game

King Charles and Prince William have been advised to learn from "Europe's best dressed king" Felipe VI.

In an article published in The Telegraph, the Prince of Wales was criticized for wearing a dress that didn't fit him at Wimbledon.

"Amidst the linen and cotton looks of Wimbledon, King Felipe VI of Spain stole the show," the article read.

"King Felipe faced some stuff fashion competition but one sartorial pretender he needn't have paid mind to was Prince William who looked disappointingly pedestrian in comparison."

Criticizing the Prince of Wales' outfit, the article said, "The hue of Prince William's jacket was flattering but look closer and you will see that the garment was cut a touch too short in both the body and sleeves.

It said, "The fabric pulling around the top of his biceps revealed the Prince of Wales had either been doing a lot of press up since he first had the jacket tailored or he bought it off-the-peg."

Hundreds of royal fans are seen mocking Meghan Markle every time the Duchess makes a public appearance, finding flaws in her outfits.

They often draw parallels between Meghan and Kate when they ridicule Prince Harry's wife.

Ironically, no one seemed to notice the "flaws" in William's dress pointed out by one of UK's leading newspapers.