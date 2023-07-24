SAG-AFTRA makes push to include online talent during walkout

SAG-AFTRA's National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, has disclosed the union's strategic approach during the ongoing strike to attract more online creators to join their ranks.

The goal is not only to bolster membership during the current walkout but also to prepare for potential future labor disputes involving technology giants like Apple and Amazon, who operate in both traditional entertainment and the growing creator economy.

In 2021, SAG-AFTRA took a significant step by allowing digital content creators to become members through the "influencer agreement," signifying a shift towards inclusion of online creators within the union.

To maintain solidarity during the strike, the union has advised creators to refrain from accepting work that promotes companies or content affected by the ongoing labor dispute. Additionally, it has clarified that nonunion influencers who opt to work for targeted companies during the strike will not be eligible for membership in the future.

The exact number of online influencers who have joined SAG-AFTRA remains undisclosed, leaving the success of the recruitment drive uncertain at this point.

Crabtree-Ireland emphasized the increasing talent and skill required for success as a content creator, whether in traditional or newer digital formats. He celebrated the distinctive element of human creativity that each creator brings to their work, regardless of whether it is showcased on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Reels, or even in major motion pictures.

As the strike persists, SAG-AFTRA views this as an opportunity to unite content creators and amplify their collective voice in labor negotiations with tech companies. The union recognizes the profound impact these creators have on the entertainment industry and the significant value they contribute to their respective platforms.