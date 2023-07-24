Health woes hit Paramore's tour, San Francisco performance pushed to August

Popular rock band Paramore faced an unfortunate last-minute situation when they had to cancel their scheduled concert at San Francisco's Chase Center on Saturday night (July 22) due to illness among their touring party.

The band promptly issued an official statement on their Twitter account expressing their regret for the cancellation and revealing the rescheduled date of the show, which would now take place on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Paramore assured their loyal fans that those who had already purchased tickets for the San Francisco show would still be able to use them for the rescheduled date. For those unable to attend on the new date, the band's post promised to provide clear refund instructions to all ticket holders within a 7-day window.

Chase Center, the venue where the concert was supposed to take place, echoed the band's sentiments and shared the same statement on their social media platforms. The venue showed their support for Paramore's decision and expressed their anticipation in welcoming fans back for the rescheduled show.

Despite the setback, Paramore remains steadfast in continuing their This Is Why Tour, which celebrates their latest studio album of the same name. The tour is set to conclude in August, but the band has even more exciting plans on the horizon. Recently, they revealed their involvement as a supporting act on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Europe, commencing on May 9, 2024.