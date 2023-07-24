Meghan Markle in disagreement with Prince Harry over big issue

Amid their many business fails and all the issues they have been facing lately, Prince Harry may be planning a move back to his royal life.

According to Tom Bower, author of the Sunday Times bestseller Revenge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are experiencing a “crisis of identity.”

The expert believes that Harry may be weighing up his options. Harry is reportedly in contact with his brother and it seems that he is planning his next move back to his home country.

However, the expert is of the view that Meghan would not be in favour of this move since she is not close to William and Kate.

Amid the speculation of Harry calling for a truce, Bower expressed his doubts that William will not be able to forgive his brother and would likely ‘reject’ him.

“I think Meghan would’ve been horrified by Harry’s suggestion,” Bower told OK! Magazine. “She’s not close to William and Kate, and in my opinion, London was just a stepping stone for her. I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace.”

Furthermore, royal expert Daniela Elser opined in her piece for news.com.au that the Sussexes are going through a sort of hangover as they are “regularly exhibiting a sense of exceptionalism” when it comes to royal perks.

“They might have flown the royal coop, but they still seem to think they should be entitled to the beneficial, shiny bits of official royal working life,” she suggested.