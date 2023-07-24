Kate Middleton, William advised to keep Prince George away from ‘negative influence’ of THIS royal

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have received a sweet advice for the better future of their eldest son Prince George.
Prince George is the second in line to British throne.
Royal expert Angela Levin has advised the royal couple to make sure to keep Prince George away from the 'negative influence' of his uncle, Prince Harry.
Angela Levin told OK! per Daily Express, “George doesn’t have a dysfunctional family, unlike William and Harry growing up, so he should fare better.”
Kate Middleton and William are there to help the future king, the royal expert said and added “But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence."
In his memoir Spare, released in January this year, Archie and Lilibet doting father had opened up about his negative experiences of growing as a royal.
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated the 10th birthday of their son Prince George on Saturday, July 22.
