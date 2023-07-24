Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle seemingly share taste in fashion

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may not agree on many things but they do agree on the same designer for their formal events.

The two are known for making style statements and it seems that they have turned to French fashion designer Roland Mouret for their formal events, who is known for his classic and elegant clothes.

The designer has catered to both women on a number of events over the years, whether it’s for red carpets or a royal tour.

Most recently Kate was seen wearing a green Mouret at the Wimbledon men’s final. Moreover, she wore a striking monochrome gown for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London, a soft tailored plum colored pant suit for a day of engagements during a visit to Boston, and a green asymmetric day dress for the Wimbledon championships, via Newsweek.

Meanwhile, Meghan wore the designer’s asymmetric skirted dress at the Clivedon House Hotel in May 2018.

Royal fashion expert, Miranda Holder, told Newsweek why the two were gravitated towards the designer, “Roland Mouret is a natural choice for any woman in the royal fold, as his collections—the dresses in particular—are perfectly suited to their requirements.”

The stylist was of the view that Mouret choices are the “perfect answer to the 'I don't know what to wear' conundrum.”

Holder further added, “His designs are an exquisite combination of formal and occasion. Lending themselves to a diverse range of royal appointments and thanks to the understated but oh so chic silhouette, the wearer, whether she is Kate, Meghan, Nicole Kidman or Victoria Beckham, would never feel out of place.”