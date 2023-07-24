Janhvi Kapoor pens gratitude note for fans on showering immense love over 'Bawaal'

'Bawaal' became the first ever Indian film to be screened at the Eiffel tower

Janhvi Kapoor has penned a gratitude note for her fans thanking them for showing immense love to the her film Bawaal.

Janhvi dropped a few pictures from the set of Bawaal that also featured Varun and wrote a lengthy note expressing her love emotions, love and gratitude towards her beloved fans, reports India Today.

The Dhadak actress wrote: “Your love has been #Bawaal .. Nisha ko apnane ke liye, Ajju ko sudharne ke liye, humari kahaani aur kaam ko itna pyaar dene ke liye- thank you.. in this race to create a perception, to compete for things and for some sort of validation- some of us are lost.”

Sridevi’s daughter also mentioned how she learned from Bawaal that the simplest things in life have the most value. She emphasized that what people often refer to as their biggest problems are only their heads not allowing them to value what they have today.

“And sometimes what we feel are the biggest problems, are really only our minds not allowing us to value what we have. In light of the inhuman hardships that were faced by so many through a period of history, maybe we can learn that life is fleeting, that our problems are trivial.”

“What matters is not what you have but what you are, and that sometimes we forget to value the simplest of things till we lose it, only to realize that was our one shot at true happiness. That is the heart of our #bawaal.. to see so many of you having these feelings after watching our film, makes everything worth it”, Janhvi concluded.

Bawaal portrays Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawn as a married couple. The film is successfully running on Amazon Prime.

