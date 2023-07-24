Will Kate Middleton join Prince William on US trip after secret contact with Harry?

Prince of Wales Prince William has announced that he would attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on 19th September.
The announcement came after reports Kate Middleton and her brother-in-law Prince Harry made a secret contact amid his rift and split rumours with Meghan Markle.
According to a report by Hello, Kate Middleton is not expected to join Prince William during his two-day trip to US.
Prince William will be attending additional engagements and meetings, the details of which will be released closer to the time.
Meanwhile, it is reported that Prince William is expected to snub seeing Prince Harry during his upcoming trip to the US.
The GB News reported the feuding brothers are not currently on speaking terms and a reunion in US is unlikely.
