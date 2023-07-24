Harry Styles wraps up Love on Tour with emotional encore, debuts new untitled ballad

Harry Styles concluded his epic Love on Tour with a memorable final concert at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Saturday night (July 22).

The singer-songwriter delighted fans with an unexpected treat, a brand new untitled song, which he played on the piano as an instrumental ballad, lasting about 10 minutes.

The new song instantly became a hot topic on Twitter, with "Harry Styles" and "new song" trending as fans expressed their excitement and emotions over hearing fresh music from the artist during the tour's closing show. Love on Tour spanned nearly two years, and it was an emotional journey for both Styles and his devoted audience.

During the concert, Styles took a moment to express his gratitude to the fans, acknowledging that their unwavering support made it all possible.

He became visibly moved as he addressed the crowd, saying, "I don't get to do this if you guys don't come. You guys being here tonight, I know you wanted to make it special for me. You make it special for me every single night."

He went on to praise the incredible atmosphere and sense of family that the fans had created throughout the tour. Styles acknowledged the positive impact their kindness had on others, urging them to continue spreading love in the world, especially during challenging times. The singer's heartfelt speech left many in tears and added an emotional touch to the tour's grand finale.

The Love on Tour began on September 4, 2021, in Las Vegas, and took Styles to various destinations across five continents. It was an immense success, ranking among the top 10 highest-grossing tours of all time, having earned the former One Direction member nearly $600 million, according to Billboard Boxscore data.

As Styles bid farewell to the tour, he expressed his deep affection for his fans, regardless of the years they had supported him. He credited them with changing his life and making him the happiest he had ever been. The love and support from his dedicated fan base had a profound impact on the artist, and he promised to cherish those memories forever.



