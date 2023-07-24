'Inconsistent but dangerous': Herschelle Gibbs lauds Pakistan cricket team

Herschelle Gibbs. — Photo by author

LAHORE: Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs Monday termed the Green Shirts as one of the favorite teams in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup and said Pakistan will reach the top four because conditions are favorable for it.

Talking to Geo News, Gibbs said while the team does suffer a lack of consistency, everyone knows how Pakistan can click on the match day.

There is always an X factor in the Pakistan team, which makes them dangerous, he said.

Gibbs has played 90 Tests, 248 ODI matches and 23 T20 matches for South Africa and participated in the Under-13 and Under-16 age group coaching program at the National Cricket Academy.

Gibbs' message to Babar Azam

Moreover, the aggressive batter is a fan of Pakistan's captain Babar Azam.

Having worked with Babar in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Gibbs believes Babar knows how to score runs with "unbelievable consistency".

He further added that Babar's temperament is excellent.

"He knows how to score runs. He also has a hunger to score run. No matter how many runs he scores, he is not satisfied," Gibbs said, adding that the skipper knew how to improve his strike rate.

Gibbs also referred to Babar as one of the "best batters".

Advice for Asian batters

Gibbs expressed delight in his Pakistan assignment and said: "It was as if I never left Lahore. There was no change in the hotel.

"I felt like I was in the South African team."

He further added that he was very happy to be here, working with the age group talent.

"Unfortunately, time is short, I wanted to see the U-13s and U-16s as well as the U-19s," Gibbs said, adding that Asian batsmen are stronger on the front foot than on the back foot.

"They have to play well on both. That mindset has to change sooner or later, and the coaches have to work on it," he said.

"I am also telling young batters about this. It's not just about playing fast."

"After retiring, I am getting many opportunities in coaching. In modern-day cricket I think batting is better, but I have seen that today's youth builds their innings in a new way.

"Batters play shots in a new aggressive way, without distinguishing the bowlers."

He further said: "The important thing is not to play fast; it is to see what role you have to play in the team."