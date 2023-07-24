Meghan Markle nothing without Prince Harry?

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry might be repenting his past decisions he made for his wife Meghan Markle.

Royal biographer Angela Levin previously lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying the Harry is under his wife's 'spell and control'.

Levin was giving her thoughts on the couple's Netflix series, titled "Harry & Meghan". The author also slammed the couple as "disgraceful" after watching their show.

The expert, in conversation with a media outlet, claimed: "Meghan would be nothing if she hadn't married a Prince and been looked after and encouraged by the Royal Family. And yet she takes that so much for granted that she couldn't even add that word in."

But now, according to some experts and critics, things seem changed as the two are going on their separate ways to find their new world after Spotify's snub.

However, another expert claimed: "He’s found the right woman," adding that Harry ‘happy being controlled’ by Meghan."

Prince Harry has found the right woman for himself in Meghan Markle and is happy “being controlled” by her, according to Ingrid Seward.

Royal expert Seward made the remarks during a recent interview with GB News amid Harry and Meghan's split rumours.

There are speculations that the Sussexes are not on on the same page since the release of Harry's memoir. While, few think the Duke has come out of Meghan's spell and called his brother William to make amends.

The Duke has reportedly decided to correct his past mistakes and could apologise to the royal family for his attacks.

Harry, according to an inside, has understood that Britons and Americans are sick of his and Meghan's repeated narrative, urging the couple stop playing victim card.