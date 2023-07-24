Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rudely rebuff elderly neighbour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly snubbed an elderly neighbour in Montecito.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's neighbour spoken out after revealing his attempts to be neighbourly were rudely rebuffed by the couple.

United States Navy veteran Frank McGinity has been neighbours with the Sussexes since they first moved into the exclusive area back in 2020.

The elderly man said he tried to welcome the Sussexes to the area by lending them some movies he created about the history of the land on which their house is now built.



“Harry and Meghan live on old McCormick property and I went up to their gate with the films on a CD, but they weren't interested,” he told the local newspaper Montecito Journal in an excerpt from his book on travel, called Get Off Your Street.

"The gate guy turned me away and wouldn't take the film, just saying 'they're not interested'. I was trying to be neighbourly. If they were interested in the neighbourhood I've got a lot of information."

Ironically, one of Harry’s major causes as a royal was helping wounded veterans through the Invictus Games.

The newspaper went on to reveal that Mr McGinity’s property is just a "tiara’s toss or two" from Meghan and Harry’s property line.