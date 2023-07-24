Meghan Markle gave 'some level' of 'disappointment' to business partners

Meghan Markle is walking the path of career fails, notes expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has lost her deal with Spotify, is running out of ‘steam’ with disappointments.



Royal correspondent Ross King notes: “The Spotify deal collapsing, it made a lot of us think: 'Is this the first sign of running out of steam for Meghan?'"

He added: "If it was working for both parties, it would not end. There's obviously been some disagreement, maybe some level of disappointment, on possibly both sides?"

In a joint statement, Meghan and Spotify announced their parting of ways

The message read: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

Meanwhile, Meghan’s talent agency maintains: “The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify.”