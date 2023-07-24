Meghan Markle snubbed as Hollywood got ‘movies to sell in UK’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading south with famous Hollywood celebrities.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in California, are being cornered by their neighbours for the sake of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to Newsnation story producer told senior host Nichole Berlie: "Everyone’s got a movie to sell and a Broadway play they want to debut on screen in London or [London’s] West End and they know that Prince William and Kate — who are the biggest [celebrity] gets over there won’t show if they think someone is friends with Harry and Meghan.

"My sources tell me it’s all about the money,” they added.

"And the big power players in Hollywood aren’t jeopardising their business for Harry and Meghan,” the expert noted.

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose their partnership with Spotify.