Shakira being investigated for alleged tax fraud

Shakira is in trouble as officials have launched an investigation into her alleged tax fraud in Spain.

A magistrate in the Barcelona suburb of Esplugues de Llobregat “has opened an investigation against the Waka Waka hitmaker.

Grammy-winning singer is being probed for two alleged counts of tax fraud in 2018. She's already awaiting trial for alleged tax evasion of $16.2 million for the years of 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The Colombian-born musician, who now lives in Miami, earlier denied the charges of tax fraud relating to the period 2012-2014 through her public relations firm.

The judge argued that Shakira and a financial adviser, also named in the ruling, used a series of companies in off-shore tax havens to attempt to hide the sources of her income during those years.

She was first charged with tax fraud in July 2021, when Barcelona prosecutors alleged she should have been paying tax because she was living in Spain for over half the year between 2012 and 2014.



The singer allegedly owes authorities $13.9million (£13m). Shakira has maintained that her fiscal residence at the time was in the Bahamas and described the claims as “fictional”, saying she had paid what she had owed.