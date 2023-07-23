Western Japan stabbing suspect arrested after injuring three people

This representational picture shows police and paramedics at a crime scene where a man stabbed 19 people, including children in Kawasaki on May 28, 2019. — AFP/File

A suspect who was involved in the stabbing of three people on a train in Rinku Town station in the Osaka region, Japan, on Sunday was detained by authorities after medical professionals revealed that the victims received non-life-threatening injuries.

While the victim's identities were not revealed, one of them is a train conductor in his 20s and two passengers in their 20s and 70s and they were transported to a medical facility for treatment of non-fatal injuries, Tetsuya Sakagami from a nearby fire department told AFP.

Local police informed that the suspect who was a 37-year-old male was armed with three knives at the time of his arrest at Rinku Town station in the Osaka region.

"He was arrested for attempted murder and has already admitted to carrying out the attack Sunday morning," police said, adding they were still investigating the motive behind the attack.

Violent crime is rare in Japan, which has a low murder rate and some of the world’s toughest gun laws.

But there are occasional stabbings and even shootings, including the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe last year.

In 2021, a 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed a passenger and started a fire on a train in Tokyo on Halloween while wearing an outfit resembling the comic book villain the Joker.

The stabbing comes days after a stabbing rampage that took place near the Sillim subway station in Seoul, South Korea, leaving one dead and three others injured.

The authorities detained the suspect, a man in his 30s and the motive behind the gruesome attack remains a subject of ongoing police investigation.

The police promptly cordoned off the area using yellow tape as they began their investigation.

Witnesses recounted the terrifying moments as the assailant randomly targeted innocent victims.

The suspect allegedly stabbed a man talking on his phone multiple times before fleeing and attacking more people.

All the victims were reported to be men, as stated by the Chosun Ilbo newspaper.