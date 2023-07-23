PM urges masses to defeat PTI's political masquerades in upcoming polls

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad on July 23, 2023. — YouTube/Geo News

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged the people to avenge the rigging of the 2018 general elections with the power of their mandate during the upcoming general elections and defeat the political masquerade of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said during the 2018 rigged polls, former prime minister Imran Khan and his group were brought to power but the people of Faisalabad would defeat them in the general elections by massively supporting the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidates.

Addressing a ceremony after laying the foundation stone of development projects, including the Faisalabad Satyana bypass linking Motorway-3, the prime minister said during the PTI’s four years rule, not a single brick was laid on the projects initiated by the PML-N government but a barrage of baseless allegations were levelled against the opposition.

“Imran Khan was made the prime minister through rigged polls (Jhurloo elections), with malfunctioning of RTS and the PML-N was deprived of its seats”, he added.

The prime minister sneered that contrary to Khan's claims for a vast network of public welfare projects, nothing tangible could be witnessed.

He castigated the PTI chairman for his claims against seeking financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and said rather he reneged on the agreement and conspired and burdened the coalition government.

The prime minister said if the people give a mandate to the PML-N in the next general elections, Nawaz Sharif would be the prime minister and under his guidance, he would work as an ordinary worker.



“We, all along with our coalition partners in the government, shall set the country on the path of progress and prosperity,” he declared.

If the people decided to bring Nawaz Sharif to power in the upcoming elections, within a decade, the former prime minister would transform the country to compete with India on the economic fronts, he added.



He assured that if given a chance, his party promises "to fight for Pakistan and secure its lost place among the comity of nations", adding that such achievement would not be possible with witchcraft but by hard work, sincerity and devotion.

The prime minister also said that his government had distributed Rs100 billion across Pakistan after the last year’s devastating floods that had affected millions of people.



He said they had steered the country out of default due to the joint efforts of a coalition government.

The prime minister also announced to give millions of laptops to the young people if came to power besides, developing agriculture, natural resources and minerals sectors.

Speaking about the hike in the prices of electricity, PM Shehbaz maintained that it was not applicable to those consumers using up to 200 units.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, in his address, said the two development projects would cost Rs10 billion and help save fuel and time and spur economic activities in the district.



He said that due to the personal interest of the prime minister during his tenure as chief minister of Punjab had completed different mega uplift projects in Faisalabad, adding serving the masses was practically proved by the Sharif brothers.

The minister berated the PTI’s government and its leadership for their failure to initiate any development project in the country, adding the PML-N government was removed through a conspiracy which badly affected the country’s economy and politics.

“Whenever Pakistan is mired into crises, it was always Mian Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N that steered the country out of challenges,” he said while commending Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his relentless efforts for the country during the last fourteen months of the government.