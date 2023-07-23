Legendary guitarist Brian May expresses remorse over not working with John Lennon

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May recently revealed his regrets about not having the opportunity to collaborate with the iconic John Lennon from The Beatles.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, May engaged with his fans' questions and shared his thoughts on the musicians he wished he could have worked with throughout his illustrious career.

Despite having collaborated with esteemed artists like Black Sabbath, David Bowie, and Status Quo, May expressed his admiration for Lennon and the missed chance to create music together.

Although he rarely turned down collaboration offers, not being able to work with Lennon remained a significant regret. May noted that The Beatles were known for their creative differences, much like Queen, constantly challenging and inspiring one another. He believed that Lennon's strong personality would have resulted in an exciting and dynamic collaboration, with both artists igniting each other's instincts.

On a positive note, May spoke highly of the late Eddie Van Halen, whom he had the privilege of working with. Praising Van Halen's incredible talent, May likened him to Jimi Hendrix for pushing the boundaries of guitar playing and influencing countless aspiring musicians.

Despite the missed opportunity with John Lennon, Brian May's career has been marked by influential partnerships with some of the biggest names in the music industry.