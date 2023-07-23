Stabbing in Montgomery County, Maryland, suspect shot by police officer

This representational picture shows the siren lights of police vehicles. — Twitter/@muyaniearth

Police said that four people in Montgomery County, Maryland, were stabbed by a man on Saturday morning who was later shot by a police officer and died on the scene.

While the local authorities said that the four victims are expected to survive, they believed that the stabbing incident was a “random” act. The first stabbing was reported to the police at 10:36am at a thrift store in Aspen Hill.

“We have a total of four stabbing victims,” Darren Francke, assistant chief for the Montgomery County Police said in a Saturday news conference. “Three women, one male. Two of the women were stabbed in the neck.”

“Officers responded and simultaneously received another call for a stabbing in the 4100 block of Colie Drive — two women were stabbed there,” Francke said.

The officers who responded to the call about the two women also discovered an adult male with “superficial injuries,” according to a news release from the police department.

The police set up a perimeter to search for the suspect as they were told the suspect “was heading into the woods.”

“Officers attempted to encircle the woods,” Francke said. “The subject came out onto the sidewalk and confronted a police cruiser. That officer called out and advised that he had the suspect.”

“Another officer arrived on scene, saw the suspect, saw that he was armed with a 12-inch butcher knife, gave commands to the subject,” he went on. “Unfortunately, an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

According to the news release, police said that the suspect “lunged towards the officer." Francke said that multiple rounds were fired by the officer and the “subject was stopped from attacking further people.”

The suspect died at the scene and authorities are currently investigating the stabbings of the four victims and the shooting that involved the officer.

Despite the fact that one of the stabbing victims received life-threatening injuries, authorities revealed that they had been advised by the hospital that “at this point, they believe” all the stabbing victims will survive.

Over the past few months, mass shootings and stabbing incidents have seen a surge in the US and have become one of the primary causes of death across the country.