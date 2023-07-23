Kim Kardashian enjoys sweet pool moments with Saint and Chicago

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday to share a heartwarming photo of herself enjoying a pool day with two of her four children. The reality TV star has four kids – North (10), Saint (seven), Chicago (five), and Psalm (four) – from her past relationship with Kanye West.

In the Instagram update, the 42-year-old mother could be seen in the water, lovingly holding Saint and Chicago in her arms. The children were nestled close to her, showering her with affectionate "Sweet Kisses" as they all posed for the camera, capturing a blissful moment.

Currently, Kim and her little ones are on a holiday in Miami. Kim Kardashian's social media posts continue to give fans a glimpse of her loving and cherished moments with her children during their time in Miami.

