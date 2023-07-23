Meghan Markle, Harry stay silent as royal family celebrates Prince George 10th birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry apparently stayed silent on Saturday as the British royal family celebrated the 10th birthday of Prince George on Saturday.



Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated the 10th birthday of their eldest son George, who is the second in line to British throne, with a sweet note.

They also shared a new portrait of George and said, “10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday!”

King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior members of the royal family also wished the future king a very happy birthday.

The royal family tweeted, “Happy Birthday to Prince George!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

However, the California-based royals seemingly snubbed Kate and William’s son on his special day.

It is unknown whether they sent Prince George birthday wishes privately on Saturday, with the young royal reaching the milestone of 10.