‘Mamma bear’ Kate Middleton wants Prince George staying her ‘private property’

Experts have just pointed out the secretive attitude of Prince William and Kate Middleton, in all matters pertaining to Prince George.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe made these statements and admissions regarding everything.
He began the conversation by getting candid with OK magazine.
There, he addressed the secrecy surrounding much of Prince George’s private life and said, “They’ve always been intensely secretive and private about his birthday.”
So much so that “they’ve never released anything in terms of a birthday party, and what they do is shrouded in secrecy.”
Mr Larcombe also went as far as to note that, “We are starting to see him a lot more in public these days, but they’re still very keen on keeping him private property rather than public property.”
Before concluding he also gushed over the doting nature of both Prince William and Kate Middleton because “his parents have been incredibly hands-on, and they’ve followed a very similar upbringing Kate would have had with two siblings, a close-knit family.”
50 Cent reignited his long-running beef with JAY-Z
'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig also shared a similiar habit
Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez became friends after meeting at the Academy Gala
Billy Joel honors legendary musician Tony Bennett after he passes away
Stacey expresses her worries about failing her daughter as a mother
Katie says that there are no solid couples in this year's Love Island