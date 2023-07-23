Prince Harry has 'lost friends at peril' after Megxit

Prince Harry has curbed contact with friends post Megxit, reveals experts.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down as a senior royal in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle, has left behind genuine Brit pals and nanny Tiggy.

Speaking on Palace Confidential columnist Sarah Vine said: "I hear he doesn't talk to any of his old friends, he doesn't listen to any of his old advisers, people like Tiggy [Legge-Bourke], who used to be quite key in helping him, they're just not there anymore."

Meanwhile, Rebecca English noted how Harry's decision has him at loss.

"They're people who have Harry's best interest genuinely at heart," she noted.

Ms English added: "There was a time he would listen to them, and you lose those friends at your peril.

"Your best friends are the ones who genuinely tell you the truth if you've made the wrong decision."

Ms Vine then said: "After you get married, when things get tough, it's good to have people that outdated your marriage."

The expert also noted that Harry "doesn't have any friends of his own" and that it is "all American, and all Meghan".