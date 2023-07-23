Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cancelled party after Spotify blunder

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were hoping to throw a party for their friends.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were to host a huge get together on the 4th of July when they cancelled the party three days ago.

"They had a huge party planned at their home, which they cancelled just three days out," a source claimed.

Meghan was left with "no choice but to cancel," the source added.

The insider also told New magazine that the source added Meghan and Harry had "erected gazebos" for the night when the Duchess of Sussex "instructed the planners to call it off".

Meanwhile, the couple is currently dealing with financial constraints in a bid “to fund their lavish California lifestyle."

Meghan and Harry lost their deal with Spotify this year after failure to release content as per contract. The parties had mutually agreed to part ways.