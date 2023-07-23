England battle weather to keep Ashes hopes alive

England´s Joe Root appeals for the wicket of Australia´s Marnus Labuschagne, caught by England´s Jonny Bairstow, successfully after a review, on day four of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England on July 22, 2023.—AFP

In the thrilling Ashes 2023 contest, England find themselves in a race against the weather to maintain their hopes in the fourth Test against Australia. Despite confronting rain interruptions, England managed to secure a vital wicket by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne.

However, their path to victory remains uncertain, with the final day's outcome dependent on the forecasted weather conditions.

As the fourth day dawned, persistent rain threatened to wash out play entirely. However, a window of dry weather provided a ray of hope, allowing for a limited period of action - 30 overs from 14:45 BST at Old Trafford.

England's pursuit of wickets was met with challenges as Labuschagne displayed exceptional resilience. The Australian batsman, in only his second overseas Test hundred, frustratingly partnered with Mitchell Marsh, forging a stubborn 103-run stand.

As daylight waned, England turned to their captain Joe Root's off-breaks for inspiration. Root's unexpected bowling prowess came to the fore as he claimed the prized wicket of Labuschagne, caught behind by Jonny Bairstow for 111. Root's delivery nearly had Marsh caught at short leg, adding to England's hope of making further inroads.

However, the anticipated tea break was interrupted by rain, curtailing any additional play for the day. As a result, Australia ended the day at 214-5, trailing England by 61 runs. Marsh was unbeaten on 31, while Cameron Green was at the crease with three runs.

England's chances of levelling the series at 2-2 and securing a win in this Test now hinge on favourable weather conditions on the final day. However, forecasts indicate more bad weather ahead, leaving England with the challenge of finding sufficient time to press for victory and potentially set up a thrilling series decider at The Oval.

For Australia, a drawn match would be enough to retain the coveted Ashes urn, making their position favourable despite the diminishing possibility of clinching a victory.

Labuschagne's impressive century came at a critical juncture for Australia, reflecting his resilience in a challenging series. With Australia struggling at 113-4 overnight, Labuschagne's contribution was instrumental in steering his team towards a competitive position.

In contrast, England's seamers faced difficulties in making an impact on an unresponsive surface. Rain interruptions and Labuschagne's determined partnership with Marsh added to England's frustrations. Nevertheless, Joe Root emerged as the standout bowler, providing a glimmer of hope for England with his off-breaks and securing the crucial wicket of Labuschagne.

As the final day approaches, England remains hopeful for favourable weather conditions to bolster their chances of a victory, while Australia aims to consolidate their position and deny England the opportunity to claim the series. The intensity heightens as both teams gear up for an action-packed conclusion to the fourth Test.