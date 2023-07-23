Kylian Mbappe's exclusion from Asia tour sparks legal threat against PSG

(FILES) Paris Saint-Germain´s French forward Kylian Mbappe is seen at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes in Paris, on May 13, 2023.—AFP

Paris St-Germain (PSG) has come under fire and is being accused of "moral harassment" after leaving their star striker, Kylian Mbappe, out of their pre-season tour of Asia. The French footballers' union has issued a statement indicating that they might take legal action against the club.

Kylian Mbappe, who holds the distinction of being PSG's all-time leading goalscorer, has informed the club that he does not intend to extend his contract, which currently has only 12 months left. While PSG is eager to sell the 24-year-old forward to secure a transfer fee, Mbappe has expressed his desire to remain with the club until the end of his existing deal.

The transfer of Mbappe to PSG from Monaco in 2017 was a record-breaking move, with the club paying a staggering £165.7 million. Over the past six years, Mbappe has proven to be an invaluable asset, scoring an impressive 212 goals in 260 games. He has also earned numerous accolades, including five Ligue 1 Golden Boots and played a crucial role in France's triumphant 2018 World Cup campaign.

Mbappe's decision not to extend his contract with PSG came as a surprise to many, as it was widely expected that he would join Real Madrid on a free transfer after his current deal expires in 2022. PSG's chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has made it clear that the club will not permit Mbappe to leave for free in 2024, indicating their determination to retain him or receive adequate compensation for his departure.

The exclusion of Mbappe from the squad for the pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea has raised concerns and criticism from the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP). In their statement, the UNFP emphasised that players, including Mbappe, should be entitled to fair working conditions, similar to any other professional workforce.

They condemned any attempt to pressure an employee, worsen their working conditions, or force them to leave or accept unwanted terms, which is considered moral harassment under French law. The UNFP has reserved the right to pursue both civil and criminal actions against clubs engaging in such behaviour.

The situation surrounding Mbappe's future has added complexity to PSG's management, especially with the arrival of their new manager, Luis Enrique, who takes over from Christophe Galtier. How PSG handles this delicate situation will be critical in maintaining stability and success for the club.