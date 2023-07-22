Jonnie Irwin's joyful outing at The Ashes despite ongoing battle with lung cancer

Jonnie Irwin's joyful outing at The Ashes despite an ongoing battle with lung cancer

A Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin was recently enjoying the fourth test match of the cricket matches series between England and Australia, famously known as The Ashes.

The TV star, fighting a terminal cancer battle, took to Instagram to share an update on his delightful days spent at the stadium with his fans.

Irwin enjoyed the match from the commentary box, and he was spotted wearing a casual dark jumper and paired it with a blue and white scarf, reports Dailymail.

The TV presenter shared some videos of the stadium shot from the commentary box by him. Irwin revealed that his doctors told him he might spend only a few days living in this world.

He captioned his post, "I can't thank @emiratesot enough for a delightful day at the test, especially Debbie, who wade everything happen."



Irwin continued, "The hospitality and seats were excellent. A great day of Cricket (if you're an England fan. Now on the rattle back to The Toon. I'll sleep well tonight."

Jonnie was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020, and he revealed that his cancer had spread from his lungs to his brain.

The Escape to the Country star is trying to spend most of his possibly final time with his family. He recently shared an update on the renovation of his house with his fans.

Jonnie is married to Jessica Holmes and shares three little sons with her. His eldest, Rex, is four, and twins Rafa and Cormac are three.

