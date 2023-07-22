Meghan Markle is starting a lot of ‘rumblings of discontentment’

Royal experts and commentators believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have major dissatisfaction among Hollywood execs.

Vanity Fair's royal editor Katie Nicholl issued these claims and accusations about rumoured unhappiness among the couple’s employers.

She started the conversation off by saying, “I have heard for a while rumblings of discontent at Netflix over content… [Harry and Meghan] have churned out a narrative that I think has become quite tiresome for most people now."

For those unversed, these claims and admissions have been made in reference to the couple's Spotify loss.

In response to this, Ms Nicholl even went on to say, "There has been for some time an expectation of when we will hear and see content that isn't related to the fallout of the Royal Family and isn't related to his past, and seeing something new."

But, before concluding she did make it clear that nothing orf the sort has yet been announced or even hinted at.



