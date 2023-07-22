 
close
Saturday July 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘set fire’ to their unique selling point

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for allegedly possessing no ‘unique selling point’

By Web Desk
July 22, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can no longer deliver everything they promised.

These claims and insights have been shared by the butler that served Princess Diana, Paul Burell.

He broke it all down during a candid, one-on-one, interview with Slingo.

There, Mr Burell claimed, “Obviously, Spotify was a money-making exercise as much as Netflix was and I think Harry and Meghan misunderstood what was expected of them. Of course, both Spotify and Netflix wanted royal content … Both Netflix and Spotify signed up for that content, for their story, for their experience with the royal family and sadly, I think it’s been a shortcoming.”

“How long will it be before Netflix realizes, well, this couple [hasn’t] really got much to say. And I think it’s very sad, apart from royal news, which is their only USP and they’ve fallen short of everything that was expected of them.”

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors