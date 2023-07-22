Meghan Markle is struggling with a ‘massive identity crisis’

Experts believe Meghan Markle has found themselves suffering from a massive identity crisis.

Insights into this rumoured identity crisis that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be overwhelmed by have been shared by Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with GB News.

During this, Mr Bower spoke at length about how “the Sussex’s are finding life very difficult.”

“The remarkable thing is that one never sees a happy family couple in California. They seem to have withdrawn dramatically,” he also admitted.

“That, I think, is a symptom of their fear,” he also added in the middle of their chat.

“They really don’t know what to do to establish themselves to survive.”

Before concluding thought Mr Bower also posed the question, “In the end, it always comes down to their problem with their profile. What do they represent? What is their purpose and identity?”