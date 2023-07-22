Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘seriously convoluted’ and ‘disturbing’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been put on blast for allegedly being ‘seriously convoluted’ and ‘disturbing’.
Insights into the couple’s plans and inner workings have been offered by royal insider and socialite Lady Colin Campbell.
She weighed in on everything, in a personal YouTube video.
In it she bashed the couple for their bid to ‘constantly harp’ on the negative, and also addressed several other issues she feels the couple is plagued with.
She started by saying, “We have to be wary of the fact that we are dealing with a couple whose primary objective is each other.”
“Therefore, they play games with each other, and we are roped in as onlookers.”
She also went on to reference Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s apparent ‘grandeur’ and based them for demanding relevance because people with “self-respect don’t behave like that.”
Before concluding she even went as far as to talk about the ‘negativity’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are totting around like a ‘supporting cast member’ and branded is ‘seriously convoluted’ and ‘disturbing’.
