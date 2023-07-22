Prince George has ‘ideal team’ to help him with future royal role

Due to the different upbringing Prince George is getting, the young royal does not seem frightened by the impending role will play in the future for the royal family.

Body language expert Judi James took a closer look at the young royal’s demeanour for Express.co.uk, which he has been breezing through with the help of his sister.

She pointed out that George always responds to Charlotte’s prodding without complaining which means he “loves the backup.”



James was of the view that George’s sister, Charlotte, 8, is the “ideal sibling team for the role.” James said, “He has a confident sister who he is close to and is not averse to nudging him into the right places and poses at formal events.”



Even for Louis, 5, James said that he can “protect and even help coach for royal outings and this will help grow his own confidence.”

James noted that George's body language is evolving from being shy to even smile to someone steps forward to shake hands.

She added that the 10-year-old looks keen to “step forward” as he “performs active handshakes and uses eye contact with the people he meets and even engage in some small talk on visits.”

“As he reaches double figures in age, George is looking increasingly like a boy who fully understands his destiny thanks to what are a unique set of circumstances in his royal upbringing,” James said of the young royal who turned 10 on Saturday.



The expert also credited Prince William for approaching the royal duties in a different way than King Charles during his time. “Being King will look less like a curse and something to dread for George than it did for his own father.”

