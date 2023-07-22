Jennifer Lopez bans Ben Affleck from socializing with Jennifer Garner if he stars in 'Deadpool 3'

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez has restricted Ben Affleck from socializing with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner if he decides to star in Dealpool 3.

J.Lo is reportedly insecure amid rumours that Affleck will reprise his Daredevil role in Ryan Reynolds film in which Garner has a major role.

The Shotgun Wedding actor will be keeping a close eye on the Air director to make sure “there are no 'just like old times' moments” between him and Garner if they reunite on the film set.

"J.Lo already has a list of rules for when Ben's working, but she'll be adding a few more should he go ahead and film a cameo alongside Jen," an insider told Woman's Day.

"Elektra is Daredevil's love interest, so she's making sure there are no 'just like old times' moments between them,” the insider added.

Even though Garner has moved on from Affleck with John Miller, whom she has been dating since 2018, Lopez has her reservations about her being in the same film as her husband.

"J.Lo wants 24/7 access to the set and to be able to drop in unannounced," the source shared. "There are to be no promo joint interviews and or photoshoots, and no after-work socialising.”

“She wants Ben home as soon as he's done filming,” the insider said.