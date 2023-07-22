Meghan Markle faces glaring similarity in rift with father and the royal family

Meghan Markle may have been targetted from all sides as she tackles two different familial feuds, one before her marriage and one after.

The former Suits actress was married to Prince Harry in 2018, in which her father, Thomas Markle was not in attendance as the father-daughter had been estranged.

According to Daniela Elser, royal commentator for News.com.au that Meghan is often demonised for not forgiving her father when the royal family is not for doing the same thing.

Elser was of the view that many royal experts have taken the side of Thomas Markle, without know the actual reason why they aren’t talking anymore.



Moreover, she noted that many experts have argued that the Duchess should “stop ‘robbing’ her ‘discarded’ father of spending precious time with his grandchildren and her intransigence on the matter only confirms her emotional cruelty and cold bloodedness.”

Elser claimed that there are no “impassioned pieces” that demand King Charles, prince William and Kate Middleton for forgive Harry and Meghan for reacting to the things they felt bad about.

Meghan is often accused to be at fault ongoing schism between her father when he has spewed made “sulky, bitter and misogynistic comments about family members.”

In the end, Elser surmised that the royals are dubbed as “being morally superior and virtuous and oh-so-strong” when it comes to calling truce with the Sussexes but Meghan and Harry are called “selfish and unfeeling.”