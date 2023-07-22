King Charles slashed pay cut twisted to fool the British people?

U.K. Treasury implied that King Charles and his Royal family would be taking a paycut from the taxpayers to sustain the nation.

However, it seems that it was only alluded that way since the monarch will be collecting a much bigger profit than the family has seen in years.

According to U.K. Treasury’s Report of the Royal Trustees on the Sovereign Grant Review 2023, the Sovereign Grant will be cut from 25% to 12% for 2024-2025 onwards. The news came amid the UK facing terrible cost of living crisis implying that the revenue will be spent on public good.

The brief outlined that money “will instead be used to fund vital public services, for the benefit of the nation.”

However, the Guardian pointed out that the report twisted the facts. “The review of the royal funding settlement was heavily spun by the Treasury to give the impression that the king would be taking a pay cut so that crown estate funds could instead be spent on public services,” the outlet stated.

“In fact, the report reveals the monarchy is due to receive a huge pay increase, although the rise will not kick in for another two years,” Guardian further added.

It also detailed that the public funding for the monarchy will bump up 45% starting in 2025, from about £86 million ($110 million) to nearly £125 million ($160 million) starting in 2025.

The Sovereign Grant is used to pay for official royal duties which is a taxpayer-funded settlement received by the royal family.

On the notion of the pay increase, Buckingham Palace told the Guardian that the increase was only “temporary” for the financial years of 2025 to 2027.