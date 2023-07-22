David Guetta shares perspective on AI's endless possibilities in music

Renowned DJ/producer David Guetta shared his opinion on the growing influence of AI in the music industry.

In a recent episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Guetta emphasized that while humans base their creations on what they have learned, AI has the advantage of being able to learn and assimilate all available knowledge.

He predicted that AI's vast capabilities would eventually lead to its dominance in music production.

“AT THE END of the day, we all do what we’ve learned,” David Guetta said.

“The difference is that AI is gonna be able to learn everything. So of course AI is gonna win at the end because you’ll be able to say to say, ‘I wanna make, a soul record. And AI will have all the soul chord progressions in history, with the exact percentage of the ones that have been the most successful, and the key that is the most favorable for this chord progression. You cannot fight with this. It’s impossible, and so I think that more and more it’s gonna be about taste and not only technical abilities.”

During the podcast, Guetta shared his experience of debuting a song featuring an AI-generated rap by Eminem earlier in the year. He further explored the endless possibilities that AI presents in music creation and its potential to shape the industry's future.



The episode also featured insights from Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid, who expressed concerns about major labels potentially exploiting AI to "eliminate artists."