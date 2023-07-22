Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her sculpted figure as she hits the beach

Alessandra Ambrosio put on a very sizzling display in a skimpy bikini as she sunbathed on the beach in Ibiza on Friday.



The Victoria's Secret sensation, 42, showed off her sculpted physique in a skimpy red bikini - which flaunted her svelte and tanned physique.



However, the model looked beautiful ann sizzling as she flaunted her sculpted abs while enjoying some family time at the beach.

The stunner was captured taking selfies while in the water and showed off an array of poses for her camera.

Alessandra was joined by her son Noah, 10, and daughter Anja, 14, as they enjoyed the Spanish family break together.

The runaway queen was also spotted in the company of some pals, as they appeared to be having a great time while all posing inside the water.

Alessandra appeared relaxed and carefree during her sun-soaked family holiday.

The beauty accessorised her beach look with a pair of vintage shades and gold hoop earrings.

Alessandra added a touch of bling with a slew of jewellery including a watch and a necklace.