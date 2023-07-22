'Barbie's Greta Gerwig reacts to 'Justice League' joke backlash

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has a joke directed to Zack Snyder's Justice League. But DC fans are not over the moon about the little leg-pulling.
It started in one of the scenes in the film, where Kens brainwashed the Writer Barbie (Alexandria Shipp). After being awoken, she said, "It's like I've been in a dream where I was really invested in the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League."
As the fury of the Snyder cut fans continued, Gerwig told ComicBook that she did not realize the joke would rub the DC fans in the wrong way.
"I didn't even really realize that," adding, "I didn't even... Because I don't have a dog in this fight, I didn't even really know; I knew it was a thing. I don't know the contours of all the ins and outs.
She continued, "But it's the kind of thing that I vaguely know. But I think that was the thing, that it was like if [Writer Barbie] had a vague knowledge of, and then all of a sudden in a certain state, it really meant a lot to her, and then it went away."
