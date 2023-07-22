Male gorilla turns out to be a new mom

Ohio Zoo's male gorilla gives birth to healthy baby in surprise twist. Twitter/SpectrumNews1WI

A male gorilla at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio has surprised experts by giving birth to a healthy baby gorilla.

Sully, an eight-year-old gorilla believed to be male for four years, was found cradling her newborn on Thursday, leaving the zookeepers and wildlife experts astounded.

"The birth was unexpected, yet exciting for the care team and important for the conservation of a critically endangered species," stated the zookeepers in a blog post, stressing the significance of this surprising event.

Gorillas rarely show outward signs of pregnancy, and Sully's case was no different. The zookeepers explained, "It's hard to tell the sex of younger gorillas. Until about eight, males and females are about the same size, and they don't have prominent sex organs. Males don't develop their silver backs until 12 or later."

Despite the mix-up, the zoo was thrilled about the latest addition to the critically endangered species. The Columbus Zoo has a proud history of gorilla births, with Sully's baby girl becoming the 34th gorilla born at the zoo since 1956.



"It's a girl! Our team confirmed that visually and with photographs that were also sent to a primate expert at another leading zoological facility," revealed the zoo, settling any doubts about the gender of the newborn.

The zookeepers have decided to let Sully and her baby bond naturally with the rest of the troop before conducting a wellness examination. They also plan to conduct a DNA test to determine the baby girl's father.

Western lowland gorillas, like Sully, can live up to their 50s under human care, making this heartwarming birth a significant milestone in the conservation efforts for the species.

With this astonishing development, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's dedication to preserving and protecting these magnificent animals remain at the forefront, solidifying their position as pioneers in gorilla conservation.

"We're thrilled by the addition of another birth for this critically endangered species," said the zoo, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding these incredible creatures for generations to come.