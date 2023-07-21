3 killed, 4 hurt after consecutive collisions occur in Portland

This representational picture shows a Portland Police officer's uniform. — Twitter/@PortlandPolice

At least two people were killed while two others were hurt, after several vehicles collided resulting in a fatal crash on Southeast Portland Boulevard on Thursday night, according to Portland Police Bureau.

The crash occurred at 9:34pm Thursday on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Southeast 63rd Avenue which claimed the lives of two people at the scene who were discovered by responding officers.

One of the injured sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital with the other injured individual who the police believed did not receive severe injuries.

An NBC affiliate KGW8 reported that the PPB Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate the crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard which has been closed between Southeast 60th Avenue and Southeast 72nd Avenue due to the investigation.

The police said that the road reopened at about 6:30am on Friday.

Furthermore, according to Portland Police, the two deaths in Thursday night's crash were noted as the 39th and 40th traffic-related deaths in the city in 2023.

While the cause of the horrific crash remains unclear, the police have also requested anyone with information about this crash who has not yet spoken to contact them.

Additionally, hours after the Thursday night crash, the PPB Major Crash Team received another report and was called out to respond to another fatal crash Friday morning.

The second crash happened at 1:33am on Southwest Barbur Boulevard at Southwest 22nd Avenue which killed one person at the scene while two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. However, a fourth person involved in the accident was not hurt.

The Friday morning crash closed Southwest Barbur Boulevard between Southwest 21st Avenue and Southwest 24th Avenue. At around 4:25am, PPB said the closure will last several hours and impact morning traffic.